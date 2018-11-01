“Welcome To The White Man’s World,” A Cop Allegedly Told A Latino Teen During A Violent Arrest

A police officer from Springfield, Massachusetts, is accused of using excessive force against two Latino teenagers.

“Welcome to the white man’s world,” Officer Gregg Bigda allegedly said while beating one of the teens in February 2016.

In federal court Wednesday, Bigda pleaded not guilty to five counts of using excessive force, conducting an abusive interrogation, and filing a false report.

He is accused of interrogating the two teens — called E.P. and D.R. in the indictment — outside of the presence of their parents and without reading them their Miranda rights.

The indictment also states that Bigda “kicked juvenile suspect E.P. in the head, spat on him and said, ‘Welcome to the white man’s world,’” during the arrest.

Bigda is also accused of conducting an interrogation that was “so abusive that it shocks the conscience,” according to the indictment.

During an interrogation at the police station, Bigda is accused of saying he would “crush [D.R.’s] skull and fucking get away with it” and “stick a fucking kilo of coke in [D.R.’s] pocket and put [him] away for fucking 15 years,” among other statements.

The interrogation, captured on surveillance video from the Palmer Police Department, reveals Bigda’s threats to the teenagers.