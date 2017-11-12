At least eight brands, including Keurig and Realtor.com, have ceased running ads on the show after backlash over how the popular Fox News host covered allegations of sexual misconduct by Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

At least eight companies have pulled their advertisements from Sean Hannity's show on Fox News following criticism about the way he handled allegations of sexual misconduct by Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Last week, a report by the Washington Post alleged that Moore initiated a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl when he was in his thirties. The story, which was based on interviews with over 30 individuals, also alleges that Moore pursued other relationships with women under the age of 18 over the years. Moore has vehemently and repeatedly denied the allegations.



Keurig, Realtor.com, DNA-testing service 23andMe, plus-size clothing company Eloquii, and vitamin company Nature's Bounty all announced their decisions to pull their ads over the weekend. Volvo, Hebrew National, and several other brands joined the fray on Monday.

On Thursday, after the Post's story on Moore was published, Hannity told viewers not to rush to judgment about the allegations. "Every single person in this country deserves the presumption of innocence," he said on his Fox News show. The following day, Moore appeared on Hannity's radio show and denied the allegations.

None of the companies that pulled ads directly cited Hannity's coverage, but most of their statements were made in Twitter threads responding to complaints about their respective advertising relationships with the Fox host.



"Thanks for bringing this to our attention. We are adjusting our media buy to no longer include this show placement," Realtor.com tweeted in response to a tweet critical of Hannity.

On Monday, Volvo USA responded to criticism on Twitter, reiterating that the auto company had spoken with its media agency and "advised them to cease advertising on the show."