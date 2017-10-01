Here's Which Players Knelt For The National Anthem Today On the second Sunday after President Trump said players who kneel during the national anthem should be fired, some did just that. Other teams decided to stand or briefly kneel before the anthem played. Twitter

Matthew Childs / Reuters Three players of the Miami Dolphins kneel at the NFL International Series at Wembley Stadium in London.

Some NFL athletes again defied President Trump on Sunday after the president earlier said that football players who protest during the national anthem should be fired. Last Sunday, some players, coaches, and owners knelt or linked arms. Other teams, like the Pittsburgh Steelers, declined to come out to the field during the national anthem to avoid being political, according to their coach. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the protest in 2016 as a statement against police treatment of minorities.

Today, at least three Miami Dolphins players knelt for the anthem at a game in London. Three Dolphins took a knee this morning: Julius Thomas, Michael Thomas & Kenny Stills. @darrenrovell / Twitter / Via Twitter: @darrenrovell

According to reports, the Dolphins players were Michael Thomas, Kenny Stills, and Julius Thomas. Other players could be seen standing and putting their hands over their hearts at the NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium in London.

Matthew Childs / Reuters New Orleans Saints kneeling before the national anthem in London.

The entire New Orleans Saints team, including players, coaches, and other staff, knelt before the national anthem but stood up while the anthem played, arm in arm.

The Jacksonville Jaguars did the same. The ENTIRE Jacksonville @Jaguars took a knee before the national anthem today. ✊️ #TakeAKnee @MichaelSkolnik / Twitter / Via Twitter: @MichaelSkolnik

The entire Jacksonville Jaguars' team knelt before the national anthem before their game with the New York Jets on Sunday. "The United States flag and our national anthem are both strong sources of inspiration and unity. Our respect for both is sincere," the Jaguars said in a statement before Sunday's game. The statement went on to say that the team will kneel before the anthem to "pray for change, progress and equality for everyone who calls the United States their home." "We hope others will pray along with us. We are all in this together," the statement continued. "The Jacksonville Jaguars will then stand together, as a team, tomorrow and going forward, to honor our flag and our national anthem."

So did the Baltimore Ravens, prompting boos from the crowd. Ravens fans cheered as announcer said team endorses kindness, unity, equality & justice then immediately boo when t… https://t.co/RpPykfmYDs @JMKTV / Twitter / Via Twitter: @JMKTV

Loud boos could be heard after the entire Baltimore Ravens team briefly knelt before the national anthem during against a game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

All of the Tennessee Titans stood, except for one player, who stayed in the locker room.

With the exception of receiver Rishard Matthews, the entire Titans team stood for the national anthem. Matthews remained in the locker room until the anthem's conclusion while four other players raised their fist at its conclusion, ESPN reported.

Two players for the Detroit Lions knelt. Brad Rempel / USA Today Sports

Steve Longa and Jalen Reeves-Maybin of the Detroit Lions knelt during the national anthem while other players locked arms.

Many Minnesota Vikings players stood with locked arms. #Vikings once again all standing with arms linked for the national anthem today. @kare11 @RShaverSports / Twitter / Via Twitter: @RShaverSports

They did the same last Sunday.

All players on the Cleveland Browns stood, while some raised their fists. Ken Blaze / USA Today Sports

Around 10 players for the Cleveland Browns raised their arms during a portion of the national anthem while all players stood.

Six players on the Buffalo Bills took a knee. Six players on the Buffalo Bills took a knee during the national anthem before their game against the Atlanta Falco… https://t.co/dm2Z5ctFwO @BuzzFeedNews / Twitter / Via Twitter: @BuzzFeedNews

The New York Jets, along with their CEO, locked arms. Brad Penner / USA Today Sports

The entire New York Jets team, along with CEO Christopher Johnson, stood and locked arms during the national anthem.

The Oakland Raiders — except for Marshawn Lynch — stood. Raiders and Broncos sidelines during the national anthem

Almost the entire Oakland Raiders team stood for the national anthem. Marshawn Lynch sat, as he has always done. Lynch has never elaborated on why he sits during that national anthem. Earlier in the day, as Lynch was entering the stadium, he was seen wearing a T-shirt that read "Everybody Vs Trump."

The vast majority of Denver Broncos players stood, but Brandon Marshall put his fist in the air. Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

The entire team stood for the national anthem. Brandon Marshall raised his left fist into the air, according to ESPN.

A large group of San Francisco 49ers knelt, again. Matt Kartozian / USA Today Sports A total of 30 49ers knelt during Sunday's national anthem before a game with the Cardinals.

One player for the New York Giants knelt while all others stood.

While everyone stood with linked arms, Olivier Vernon knelt. Two other players raised a fist in the air.

The LA Rams stood but Robert Quinn raised a fist. @dallascowboys went back to business without protest during the national anthem, but @RamsNFL LB Robert Quinn raise… https://t.co/zd8ensruzi

Robert Quinn of the Los Angeles Rams raised a fist in the air while the rest of the team stood.

The Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, and the Pittsburgh Steelers all stood during the national anthem with no visible form of protest. The Houston Texans stood, with a couple players linking arms.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.