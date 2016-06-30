Sikh Musician Says He Was Racially Profiled At A Chili's Restaurant

Neelamjit Dhillon, a Sikh musician, was having lunch in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday when police responded to a call about a suspicious container at a Chili's restaurant.

“A concerned citizen called the police to investigate me while having lunch because of my suspicious container. Just my bamboo flutes :) #musicianlife #eattingwhilesikh #thanksorlando,” Dhillon wrote on a Instagram post about the incident.

Dhillon — who moved to the Orlando area from Los Angeles to work on Disney's Animal Kingdom show, "Jungle Book Alive," as a performer and Indian music director — was having a late lunch at a local Chili's restaurant with a friend.

While outside on a phone call, Dhillon says a smiling and apologetic police officer approached him.

"A police officer was walking towards me, put out his hand and shook my hand, and right away he said, 'I need to have chat with you. Can we have a discreet conversation back at your table?'" Dhillon recalls.

Confused, Dhillon complied. Back at the table, the officer explained that someone unaffiliated with the restaurant had called police to report a suspicious man carrying a "suspicious container."

As it turns out, the suspicious container was a carrying case for his bamboo flutes — one of the many instruments Dhillon plays professionally.

Dhillon, who carries his flutes in a case designed to hold blueprints, showed the flutes to the officer, who apologized for the trouble and left.

Dhillon said it wasn't the first time a member of his community has been judged or profiled as a possible Muslim terrorist based on his experience as a Sikh.

"We always joke that we get randomly selected for security 100% of the time," Dhillon told BuzzFeed News. "If someone just asked a question, and if someone didn’t come to conclusions based on appearances, they might just learn something about people."

Various Orlando area police departments did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.