A Top Trump Adviser's Yearbook Quote Says A Wife Should Be "Submissive To Her Husband"

Marc Short is the director of legislative affairs at the White House.

By Talal Ansari

Talal Ansari

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 31, 2018, at 12:15 p.m. ET

Marc Short is one of President Trump's top aides in the White House as his director of legislative affairs.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

This is the 1988 yearbook from Norfolk Academy, which he graduated from:

There's a quote from Plato next to his name inside, saying, "If you want the virtue of a woman, it is not difficult to describe; she must manage the home well, preserve its possessions, and be submissive to her husband."

The quote is from Meno, a Socratic dialogue written by Plato.

The quote appears in certain translations of Meno, a book in which the two principal characters, Socrates and Meno, discuss and muse about the notion of virtue.

Norfolk Academy recently congratulated Short on his appointment in the White House.

Norfolk Academy / Via norfolkacademy.org

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Short and the White House press office for comment.

Tarini Parti contributed to this report.

