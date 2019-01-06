BuzzFeed News

A Tip To Activist Shaun King Led To A Suspect's Arrest In The Fatal Shooting Of Jazmine Barnes

Authorities said they are still looking for a second suspect in the fatal shooting, which they described as a case of mistaken identity.

By Talal Ansari

Posted on January 6, 2019, at 4:16 p.m. ET

Harris County Sheriff's Office

Harris County officials said that a tip to civil rights activist Shaun King eventually led investigators to the arrest of a suspect in the death of seven-year-old Jazmine Barnes.

Eric Black Jr. was arrested on Saturday and charged with capital murder. "He became a target in our investigation after a tip to Shaun King," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a press conference on Sunday, referring to Black's arrest.

"We were able to begin to corroborate the information that was provided and learn even more," Gonzalez said, adding that everything began to "unfold just yesterday."

"Mr. Black has acknowledge his role in Jazmine's murder," Gonzalez said. Sheriff Gonzalez also told reporters that his department is looking at a second individual who may have been involved in the shooting, which is still believed to be a case of "mistaken identity."

"This investigation is ongoing," Gonzalez said. "We do not believe in anyway that the family had been involved in anything nefarious."

Barnes was killed as she was riding in a car with her family in what police described as an unprovoked attack in Houston a week ago.

The shooting occurred on December 30, as Jazmine's mother was driving the seven-year-old and her three sisters, when they were fired on from another vehicle, fatally injuring Jazmine and also wounding Jazmine's mother.

The shooting resulted in intense media attention and a days-long manhunt by police, who initially said the suspect was traveling in a red pick-up truck and was a white man in his 40s, according to multiple witnesses, including Jazmine's mother and sisters.

Before the arrest Saturday, Jazmine's mother LaPorsha Washington had said that she thought it was possible the family had been the victim of a hate crime.

"We're talking about small children. They witnessed something very traumatic. It's very likely the last thing they saw was that red truck," Sheriff Gonzalez said, addressing the confusion over the suspect's race and vehicle.

Writer and activist Shaun King, who often uses his large following on social media to assist call to attention potential race-related crimes, tweeted about the Jazmine's death last week. King also offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

S. Lee Merritt, an attorney representing the family tweeted early Sunday that the "...men arrested don’t fit the description of multiple witnesses or the sketch."

"Initially, this fact made it difficult to accept the tip that resulted in these arrests. However, if the confession obtained is reliable, there is likely an explanation for the confusion," he wrote.

