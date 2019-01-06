A Tip To Activist Shaun King Led To A Suspect's Arrest In The Fatal Shooting Of Jazmine Barnes

Harris County officials said that a tip to civil rights activist Shaun King eventually led investigators to the arrest of a suspect in the death of seven-year-old Jazmine Barnes.

Eric Black Jr. was arrested on Saturday and charged with capital murder. "He became a target in our investigation after a tip to Shaun King," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a press conference on Sunday, referring to Black's arrest.

"We were able to begin to corroborate the information that was provided and learn even more," Gonzalez said, adding that everything began to "unfold just yesterday."

"Mr. Black has acknowledge his role in Jazmine's murder," Gonzalez said. Sheriff Gonzalez also told reporters that his department is looking at a second individual who may have been involved in the shooting, which is still believed to be a case of "mistaken identity."

"This investigation is ongoing," Gonzalez said. "We do not believe in anyway that the family had been involved in anything nefarious."