Despite What You Heard Earlier, Rod Rosenstein Is Still In His Job

President Donald Trump and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will meet later this week, the White House announced Monday, after a chaotic three hours when several news outlets incorrectly reported Rosenstein was imminently leaving his job or was about to be fired.

The meeting is significant because Rosenstein is the top Justice Department official with authority over special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the two will “discuss the recent news stories.” She is likely referring to the New York Times reporting last week that Rosenstein had discussed potentially wearing a wire around Trump to secretly record the president and had talked about bringing together cabinet members to discuss invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.



Rosenstein said the story was “inaccurate and factually incorrect.” The Justice Department said the comments about recording were sarcastic.

Speculation began to circulate Friday evening — after the New York Times report — that President Trump was considering firing Rosenstein.



Speaking at a rally in Springfield, Missouri, on Friday, Trump said, “We have great people in the Department of Justice ... but you’ve had some real bad ones. You see what’s happening at the FBI — they’re all gone. They’re all gone. ... But there’s a lingering stench and we’re going to get rid of that, too.”

Monday’s developments came after an absolutely dizzying series of reports that Rosenstein:

offered to resign over the weekend, but did not



“verbally” resigned

resigned and it was accepted by the White House

was traveling to the White House to resign

was traveling to the White House to be fired

was “expected to leave his job”

Rosenstein did travel to the White House and met with Chief of Staff John Kelly, a person familiar with the matter told BuzzFeed News.

But by early afternoon, Rosenstein remained in his job.

Let’s walk through it all. Here’s the tweet that set it all off Monday morning:

