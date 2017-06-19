"Get back! Get back!" can be heard on audio released by the Seattle Police Department, before the sound of multiple loud gunshots.

Police in Seattle shot and killed a 30-year-old woman, who family members said was pregnant, on Sunday after she called 911 about a possible burglary — and now an investigation is underway into the officers' use of force.

The woman, who was identified as Charleena Lyles, had a knife and interacted with two officers before she was shot, according to the Seattle Police Department.



Family members said Lyles had experienced mental health problems in the last year and that she was several months pregnant, which BuzzFeed News couldn't immediately confirm. Family members also said they believe race was a factor in the incident — Lyles was black, and the two police officers who shot her were white.

In a video posted by the Seattle Times, a woman who identified herself as Lyles' sister can be seen screaming into the camera distraught, telling the reporters that deadly force was not needed in the situation.

"She's this fucking tall," Monika Williams said, placing her hand below her head. "There's no reason for her to be shot, in front of her babies!" Williams said, adding later that the officers could have tased Lyles instead.

In a transcript of police audio from the shooting, one officer tells the other to tase Lyles.

"I don't have a taser. Get back, get back," the other officer responds.

Seattle police confirmed that two boys and one girl, aged 11, 4, and 1, were in the apartment at the time of the shooting, and have since been given over to family members.