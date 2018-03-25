BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Sharing A Fake Picture Of A Parkland Survivor Tearing Up The Constitution

news / debunked

People Are Sharing A Fake Picture Of A Parkland Survivor Tearing Up The Constitution

The real photo is from a Teen Vogue photo shoot, and shows Emma González ripping up a shooting target poster, not the Constitution.

By Talal Ansari

Headshot of Talal Ansari

Talal Ansari

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 25, 2018, at 12:16 p.m. ET

Emma González, a survivor of the Parkland, Florida, shooting and prominent leader of the #NeverAgain movement, stood in silence for minutes on Saturday at the Washington, DC, March for Our Lives.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images


But as González and hundreds of thousands rallied at events across the US, on the internet, a fake photo claiming to show González tearing apart the Constitution was beginning to make the rounds.

Still think they just want to make a small adjustment to ur Right? If u dont like the way we are in America, why r u here? Our Constitution is what separates us aka the REASON u haven't left yet. There are other places in the world that satisfy ur desires. Just get on the plane! https://t.co/UIBzMGBvkf
Jordan Rachel @TheJordanRachel

Still think they just want to make a small adjustment to ur Right? If u dont like the way we are in America, why r u here? Our Constitution is what separates us aka the REASON u haven't left yet. There are other places in the world that satisfy ur desires. Just get on the plane! https://t.co/UIBzMGBvkf

Reply Retweet Favorite

A GIF of González purportedly ripping the Constitution in half began to circulate on Twitter as well, shared by verified and unverified users alike.

#Vorwärts!
Adam Baldwin @AdamBaldwin

#Vorwärts!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Via Twitter: @LeighStewy


The fake photo and GIF were taken from a Teen Vogue cover story about the March for Our Lives student activists.

"We, the youth of the United States, have built a new movement to denounce gun violence and call for safety in all of our communities. This is only the beginning." @Emma4Change pens a searing op-ed on this generation's plans to make change: https://t.co/MV34GJgrdI #NeverAgain https://t.co/FWTpOD1WKL
Teen Vogue @TeenVogue

"We, the youth of the United States, have built a new movement to denounce gun violence and call for safety in all of our communities. This is only the beginning." @Emma4Change pens a searing op-ed on this generation's plans to make change: https://t.co/MV34GJgrdI #NeverAgain https://t.co/FWTpOD1WKL

Reply Retweet Favorite

The original photo and GIF depict González tearing apart a shooting target poster, not the US Constitution.

Justy a sample of what NRA supporters are doing to teenagers who survived a massacre (real picture on the right).
Don Moynihan @donmoyn

Justy a sample of what NRA supporters are doing to teenagers who survived a massacre (real picture on the right).

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s What It’s Like To Be The Face Of A National Movement When You’re A Senior In High School

buzzfeed.com

This Florida School Shooting Survivor Just Called Out Trump And The NRA

buzzfeed.com


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT