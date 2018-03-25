People Are Sharing A Fake Picture Of A Parkland Survivor Tearing Up The Constitution
The real photo is from a Teen Vogue photo shoot, and shows Emma González ripping up a shooting target poster, not the Constitution.
Emma González, a survivor of the Parkland, Florida, shooting and prominent leader of the #NeverAgain movement, stood in silence for minutes on Saturday at the Washington, DC, March for Our Lives.
But as González and hundreds of thousands rallied at events across the US, on the internet, a fake photo claiming to show González tearing apart the Constitution was beginning to make the rounds.
A GIF of González purportedly ripping the Constitution in half began to circulate on Twitter as well, shared by verified and unverified users alike.
ADVERTISEMENT
The fake photo and GIF were taken from a Teen Vogue cover story about the March for Our Lives student activists.
The original photo and GIF depict González tearing apart a shooting target poster, not the US Constitution.
ADVERTISEMENT
Here’s What It’s Like To Be The Face Of A National Movement When You’re A Senior In High School
buzzfeed.com
-
Talal Ansari is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. His secure PGP fingerprint is 4FEE 894C 8088 7E08 E170 A515 2801 7CC6 95D3 11C2
Contact Talal Ansari at talal.ansari@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.