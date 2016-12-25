BuzzFeed News

People Are Creeped Out By This Christmas Tweet From Joan Rivers' Ghost

"JOAN RIVERS JUST TWEETED FROM THE GRAVE AND I CAN'T EVEN GET A TEXT BACK"

By Talal Ansari

Headshot of Talal Ansari

Talal Ansari

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 25, 2016, at 2:28 p.m. ET

It came as a shock on Christmas morning to some when the official Twitter account for the legendary comedian Joan Rivers tweeted this picture.

Merry Christmas!
Joan Rivers @Joan_Rivers

Merry Christmas!

The problem? Rivers died in 2014 from complications during a minor surgery at a clinic in New York.

Mark Ralston / AFP / Getty Images

It had some wondering, on this holiest of days, if Rivers had risen from the dead.

@Joan_Rivers I thought you were Jewish!? And dead!? 🤔
Seán John @SeanJohnOB

@Joan_Rivers I thought you were Jewish!? And dead!? 🤔

RT @Joan_Rivers: "Merry Christmas!"
jolly. @chrstvphr

RT @Joan_Rivers: "Merry Christmas!"

Reply Retweet Favorite
Others turned to self reflection.

@Joan_Rivers JOAN RIVERS JUST TWEETED FROM THE GRAVE AND I CAN'T EVEN GET A TEXT BACK
La Chienne @miiafernandes

@Joan_Rivers JOAN RIVERS JUST TWEETED FROM THE GRAVE AND I CAN'T EVEN GET A TEXT BACK

But most people were just a little creeped out.

@Joan_Rivers
PINNED @letmelovetae

@Joan_Rivers

@Joan_Rivers aren't you de--
brandon @starboysivan

@Joan_Rivers aren't you de--

@Joan_Rivers
Bopper In The Corner @thugyonce

@Joan_Rivers

Oh @Joan_Rivers be like
Güdas @Rgudas3

Oh @Joan_Rivers be like

@Joan_Rivers
FOFOLETE™ @mark_in

@Joan_Rivers

Merry Christmas to all!

