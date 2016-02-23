Parent At Nation’s Leading For-Profit Foster Care Firm Facing Murder Charges

A large corporation selected and paid foster mother Elizabeth Osei. Now she is in jail awaiting a murder trial in the morphine overdose death of the three-year-old boy that the company, The Mentor Network, placed in her care. Mentor paid a $500 fine for failing to “ensure adequate supervision” of the child who died.

Another foster parent with the nation's leading for-profit foster care company, The Mentor Network, is facing criminal charges. Elizabeth Osei is in jail in Georgia, accused of murdering her three-year-old foster son. In 2014, another foster mother for the company was convicted of murder in Texas.

It has not previously been reported that Osei was a foster mother for Mentor’s Georgia operation, which goes by the name Georgia Mentor. Mentor is controlled by a giant private equity firm and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the name Civitas Solutions. As BuzzFeed News has previously reported in a series of stories, Mentor turned privatized foster care for children into a cash cow across the country.

At its height, the politically influential corporation provided foster homes for about 4,000 children nationwide in 15 states. Since the first BuzzFeed News report on Mentor a year ago, the company has pulled out of the child foster care industry in seven states, but still runs foster care operations in eight. The company has said it pulled out of the states because of business decisions unrelated to the news coverage.

In 2013, 2-year-old Alexandria Hill was murdered in Texas by her Mentor foster mother, who violently swung her into the floor. In 2012, a 2-month-old baby died in a Massachusetts foster care home run by Mentor in a case that the state initially ruled to be neglect. The neglect finding was later overturned. In 2011, two Mentor foster fathers in Maryland were convicted of sexually abusing their foster sons. One of those foster fathers had for 10 years been molesting children Mentor placed in his care — and the company had continued sending children to his home despite repeated warnings.

Workers told BuzzFeed News that Mentor sacrificed child safety because it pushed so hard to meet profit goals, though Mentor has strongly denied this. States and local governments pay the firm to select, train, and hire foster parents, to place children with those parents, and even to hire the caseworkers who are supposed to look after the children’s welfare. More broadly, Mentor has been accused of overlooking criminal backgrounds of foster parents and ignoring warning signs. In Texas, the company ranked dead last among large foster care providers, based on the number of severe violations found by state inspectors. Investigators in Illinois found “a culture of incompetence” at the company.

After BuzzFeed News began reporting on Mentor, the powerful US Senate Finance Committee launched an investigation into the company and privatized foster care in general. To cope with that investigation, the company has hired lobbyists who used to work for the senators leading the probe and a high-powered Washington lawyer who specializes in handling Congressional investigations.

Sarah Magazine, the company spokesperson, said in a statement that “the unexpected death of a child is our worst nightmare.” She added, “We understand the challenges associated with foster care, and we also understand that while no agency will ever achieve perfection, we must strive for it every day in partnership with our public partners, our foster parents and our staff.”