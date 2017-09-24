BuzzFeed News

One Dead And Seven Others Injured After Church Shooting Nashville

Nashville police said that one woman has died after a shooting at the Burnett Chapel Church of Christ on late Sunday morning

By Talal Ansari

Posted on September 24, 2017, at 1:56 p.m. ET

Burnett Chapel Church of Christ. / Via Facebook: BurnetteChapel
One person died and seven were founded during a shooting at a Nashville area church on Sunday morning in Antioch, Tennessee.

The injured include the alleged shooter. The Nashville Police Department said that one of the injured, a woman, died in the parking lot of the church.
Medical personnel are treating 8 wounded church goers shot at Burnett’s Chapel Church of Christ. Shooter among wounded.
Nashville Fire Dept @NashvilleFD

Medical personnel are treating 8 wounded church goers shot at Burnett’s Chapel Church of Christ. Shooter among wounded.

Local TV news station WKRN reported that the shooting occurred at the Burnett Chapel Church of Christ, in Antioch — a Nashville neighborhood 11 miles southeast of the city center.
A woman who lives nearby the church said her husband went to the scene after hearing about the shooting."One was in the parking lot that he had shot, in the back. And he had went into the church and there was someone lying in the doorway and some other people shot," she says on a video posted by a reporter on the scene.
