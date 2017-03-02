Initially ruled a suicide, the medical examiner has now changed its ruling to “undetermined,” after the black Muslim teen’s family questioned the circumstances surrounding his death.

More than a month after going missing in late November 2016, the body of an American Muslim teenager was found hanging from a tree near his home in Lake Stevens, Washington.

The death of Ben Keita, 18, was initially ruled a suicide.

But the Snohomish County medical examiner changed their ruling to uncertain after the teen’s father, Ibrahima Keita, insisted his son was happy, not suicidal.

“No history of depression, anxiety, any psychological breakdown at all, so he was a very happy young man,“ Ibrahim Keita said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The medical examiner gave four reasons for the classification change. A search team with a K-9 unit was unable to find his body when the area was previously searched. Six weeks went by in between Keita's disappearance — he went missing without personal items such as his cell phone, car or wallet — and his body being found, weeks after search and rescue combed the area. The tree from which the rope was hung, was “very high,” up to 50 feet.

The last reason stated in the medical examiner’s report was Keita's “lack of any reported suicidal ideation or attempts.”

"Undetermined," the medical examiner's office wrote, "is a manner of death that may be utilized...whenever two competing, equally likely manners are present."