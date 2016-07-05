Muslim Teen Assaulted In Brooklyn Says He Was Called “Terrorist” During Attack

“This incident has not been deemed a hate crime," the NYPD told BuzzFeed News.

One of the two teenagers beaten on Sunday morning outside a mosque in Brooklyn said that the attacker called him a “terrorist,” contradicting statements by police.

In a video posted on YouTube, Ahmad Emrech detailed what he says led up to the early morning attack which left him with a concussion, cuts, bruising, and swelling to his eye, head, and face. (The video spells the teen's first name as "Ahmed," but BuzzFeed News understands he spells it "Ahmad.")

“He hit me again repeatedly. He kept calling us both terrorists,” Emrech said.



“Did he call you a terrorist?” the cameraman asks.

“He called me a terrorist, yes,” Emrech responds.



When BuzzFeed News first reported the incident on Sunday, police initially said they had no record of the incident, however photos provided to BuzzFeed News showed multiple officers and police vehicles at the scene.

After several hours, a spokesperson for the NYPD eventually confirmed the incident occurred, but described it as a “non-bias incident."

The NYPD spokesperson said the two teenagers were bothering a woman in a car outside the mosque, causing the man, described as the woman's “acquaintance," to attack the teenagers.

Mohamed Bahe, the mosque's director, and the victim's brother, Yousef Emrech, both adamantly deny that the teenagers were harassing the woman before the attack.

“The hate crimes unit did interview both victims, who said the suspect didn’t say anything anti-Muslim to them,” the NYPD spokesperson told BuzzFeed News on Sunday.

Emrech's YouTube interview appears to contradict the police statement.



“So, do you think he did that because he hates you as a Muslim, or…?” the cameraman asks

“It could be. It could be one of the options, you know,” Emrech responds. “It could either be he doesn’t like Muslims or ah... he’s a Trump fan. I don’t know.”