Muslim American Veterans Blast Trump's Comments About Khizr And Ghazala Khan

The veterans, who spoke to BuzzFeed News, called Trump's comments "disrespectful" and said they were a "new low" for the reality television personality.

Trump, on Saturday, said the mother of Army Captain Humayun Khan had “nothing to say” about her son at the Democratic National Convention. Trump was referring to the moving speech by Ghazala Khan’s husband, Khizr Khan, last week, where he questioned if Trump has ever read the Constitution.

“If you look at his wife, she was standing there, she had nothing to say,” Trump said in an ABC News interview. “Maybe she wasn’t allowed to have anything to say, you tell me.”

Trump added Sunday on Twitter, "I was viciously attacked by Mr. Khan at the Democratic Convention. Am I not allowed to respond? Hillary voted for the Iraq war, not me!"

Ghazala responded Sunday in a scathing op-ed in the Washington Post by calling Trump “ignorant” and saying she was too emotional to speak.

The Pentagon has said there are over 5,000 Muslim serving in various branches of the military.