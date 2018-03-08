The video, which also showed bacon products and rifle magazines, was removed for "violating YouTube's policy on hate speech" after it was decried by a Muslim American advocacy organization.

A YouTube video depicting members of a militia group shooting at and eventually blowing up a miniature replica of a mosque has been removed after it was recently uncovered by a Muslim American advocacy organization.

The video, posted on YouTube about 18 months ago, showed members of the militia group North Dakota Security Force III%, taking position, aiming, and firing their weapons at what appeared to be a homemade miniature representation of a mosque. The video, which was tracked with heavy metal music, showed the men repeatedly firing at the model mosque until it explodes.

The footage also showed bacon products amid rifle magazines. For observant Muslims, eating pork is forbidden, as it is in Judaism, and the use of pork products is a common way for critics to insult the religion.



The video was decried by the Council on American-Islamic Relations after an individual alerted the group about the video's existence.



"This disturbing display of violent bigotry targeting an American religious minority should be investigated by state and federal law enforcement authorities, and must be repudiated by public officials and religious leaders of all faiths," said Jaylani Hussein, the executive director of the Minnesota chapter of CAIR, in a statement.

