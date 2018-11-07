“Looking back in history, unfortunately, Hitler was right about what was taking place in Germany. And who was behind it,” West said on his radio show in 2017, the Kansas City Star reported soon after his primary win. At the time, the Missouri Republican Party released a statement, stating they "wholeheartedly condemn his comments.”

Steve West, 64, lost Tuesday's general election to Democratic incumbent Jon Carpenter, who garnered 63% of the vote for the state's 15th District, according to preliminary election results. But it wasn't until he won the GOP primary in August that it was discovered he had a long history of bigotry, particularly on his radio show and YouTube channel.

A Missouri Republican whose son and daughter publicly urged people not to vote for their father because he is "racist" and "homophobic" has lost his election to the state's house.

But as the election neared, his children also stepped forward.

“I can’t imagine him being in any level of government,” Emily West said of her father, the Kansas City Star reported.

“A lot of his views are just very out there,” Emily West also told the paper. “He’s made multiple comments that are racist and homophobic and how he doesn’t like the Jews.”



Even his son, Andy West, had a dire warning for constituents: "My dad’s a fanatic. He must be stopped."

“His ideology is pure hatred. It’s totally insane," his son continued. “If he gets elected, it would legitimize him. Then he would become a state official, and he’s saying that Jews shouldn’t even have civil rights.”

His children said they were compelled to speak out after driving through the district where he was running and seeing numerous lawn signs bearing his name.

“I think it’s just insane that people are putting out his signs. You see his signs everywhere," Emily West said. "I don’t understand how people can put out his signs knowing the comments that he’s made."

West has also said Islam is a "political movement masquerading as religion and should not receive the benefits we provide religious institutions." The Star also reported that West said “Jewish cabals” are “harvesting baby parts” through the work of Planned Parenthood.

“Jewish people can be beautiful people, but there’s ideologies associated with that that I don’t agree with,” he told the paper. “Jews today are a remnant of the tribe of Judah that rejected Christ.”

West could not be reached for comment.

In an interview with the local paper last month, West said his children's attitude toward him could be attributed to a bitter divorce and he believed he had a chance winning against the incumbent Democrat.

“I have a good reputation. These people are trying to paint me as some monster. But I have been in this community for a long time. A lot of people know me, and they don’t have those experiences with me," he said. "There’s a good chance I’m going to win.”