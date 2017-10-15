Massive Explosion Kills More Than 300 In Somalia's Capital

Saturday's explosion, which also injured hundreds, is the single deadliest attack ever in the country.

Somalis gather and search for survivors at the scene of a blast.

More than 300 people died and about 300 others were injured when a truck bomb exploded on Saturday in a busy part of Somalia's capital, Mogadishu.

The explosion is the single deadliest attack ever in the country, the Associated Press reported.

The massive blast, which occurred outside the Safari Hotel, not far from the country's foreign ministry, appears to have nearly leveled the hotel and badly damaged an entire city block. Photos from the aftermath show bodies strewn across the street while others show ordinary citizens rescuing those injured from the explosion.

More than 70 of the most critically injured people were airlifted to Turkey Monday for treatment.

