Man Arrested For Threats Against Mosque Appears To Have Tweeted Trump Support

The accounts warn of a violent uprising if Clinton wins the presidential election, and regularly tweet anti-Muslim and racist rhetoric.

The profile picture of the Twitter account @mfeigin, which lists the name Milosz Feigin, resembles the mugshot released of the 40-year-old-man arrested by the LAPD on Oct. 19.

Tweets allegedly belonging to Feigin were also displayed by the LAPD at a press conference on Tuesday, and further corroborated the screenshot of tweets obtained by BuzzFeed News of the @mfeigin account.

Feigin first came to the attention of law enforcement after he was linked to a call to the Islamic center on Sept. 19, where he allegedly left a message “peppered with vulgarity” in which he “exposed his hatred for the Muslim faith,” Captain Horace Frank of the LAPD said Tuesday.

Frank alleged Feigin called again on Sept. 20 and told a man who answered the phone that he would kill him and other members of the Islamic center.

He allegedly said again that he hated Muslims and stated “his belief that Muslims will destroy the United States," according to Frank.

He has since been released on $75,000 bail.

Daniel Perlman, a lawyer representing Feigin, said his client is a "good, decent man who believes in brotherhood," and "anyone who says anything to the contrary simply doesn't know him."

"When we receive the police reports, it will become clear that this was all an unfortunate misunderstanding," Perlman wrote in an emailed statement to BuzzFeed News.