20 People Are Dead After A Limousine Carrying A Wedding Party Crashed Near Albany

A total of 20 people have died after a limousine crashed in Schoharie, New York, on Saturday, officials said.

"The investigation at the scene revealed a 2001 Ford Exposition limousine failed to stop at an intersection," Christopher Fiore, first deputy superintendent of the New York State Police, told reporters at a press conference on Sunday.

Fiore said the limo went across the intersection and into a parking lot. It struck another vehicle and two pedestrians who were standing there. Both were killed.

All 18 people in the limousine, including the driver, died in the accident.

According to the Times Union, the limousine was carrying a wedding party and the incident occurred at a "notorious intersection" near the town of Schoharie, near Albany.

The names of the victims will not be released until after the autopsy has been completed and family members have been notified, state police said.

The manager of a store at the crash site told the New York Times that multiple people were killed in the parking lot of the store after the limousine came down a hill.



"All fatal," the manager said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of routes 30 and 30A. According to the Daily Gazette, a local paper, the road along Route 30 leading to the intersection "follows a long, steep incline" downward.