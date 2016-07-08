“Kids Loved Him": Here's What We Know About Philando Castile

The immediate aftermath of the shooting was streamed live on Facebook by Castile's girlfriend, Diamond “Lavish” Reynolds, because she wanted “everybody in the world to see what the police do and how they roll.”

Reynolds said that she, Castile, and her 4-year-old daughter were in the car returning from the grocery store when they were stopped by a police officer who questioned them about a broken taillight.

In the Facebook Live video, his girlfriend, Reynolds, said Castile had a permit to carry a firearm. However, authorities said they can’t confirm or deny whether he had a permit because Minnesota state law prohibits public disclosure of private firearm permit information.

During the stop, an officer opened fire, striking Castile, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.