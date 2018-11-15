The Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting Two Black People At A Kentucky Grocery Store Was Charged With Hate Crimes

A white man accused of shooting and killing two black people at a Kentucky grocery store has been indicted on three federal hate crime charges, a grand jury announced on Thursday.

Gregory Bush allegedly shot 69-year-old Maurice Stallard in the back at a Kroger store in Jeffersontown on Oct. 24. Bush then allegedly went to the parking lot and shot 67-year-old Vickie Lee Jones.

According to one bystander, Bush told another individual who attempted to stop him that “whites don’t kill whites.”

Officials say Bush had driven to a predominantly black church before the grocery store shooting and attempted to get inside, but was thwarted by locked doors.

"There is no place, no place, for hate-fueled violence in this community, and no place in this commonwealth,” Russell Coleman, the US attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, said at a news conference Thursday.