Allegations Of Domestic Abuse By Rep. Keith Ellison Have Surfaced On Facebook, But He Denies Them "This video does not exist because I never behaved in this way, and any characterization otherwise is false," the prominent Minnesota Democrat said.

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison has denied allegations of domestic violence after an ex-partner and her son wrote on social media that the prominent Democrat had abused her. In a Saturday night Facebook post, Austin Monahan said he had seen a video of Ellison "dragging" his mother, Karen Monahan, off a bed while screaming obscenities at her. Austin Monahan also wrote that he had read text messages where Ellison would engage in "victim shaming" and would "bully his mother," and "threaten her if she went public."

On Sunday, Karen Monahan, who works with the Sierra Club as an organizer, tweeted that her son's Facebook post was "true."



What my son said is true. Every statement he made was true.@keithellison, you know you did that to me. I have given every opportunity to get help and heal. Even now, u r willing to say my son is lying and have me continue to leak more text and info just so others will believe him

Ellison, who is leaving his seat in Congress and running for attorney general in Minnesota, refuted the allegations.



“Karen and I were in a long-term relationship which ended in 2016, and I still care deeply for her well-being," read a statement provided to Minnesota Public Radio. “This video does not exist because I never behaved in this way, and any characterization otherwise is false.” (The lawmaker and his staff did not respond to requests for comment. BuzzFeed News has also reached out to Austin and Karen Monahan.) On Sunday, Minnesota state Rep. Debra Hilstrom, who is running against Ellison for state attorney general, called on Ellison to "answer these allegations" on Twitter. The Minnesota primary is set for Tuesday, Aug. 14.



This post was brought to my attention because I was tagged in this post. Domestic Violence is never ok. The incidents described are troubling. I call on Keith Ellison to answer these allegations. https://t.co/CQ1LSVfZqf

"I am so proud of my son for his courage. But this situation impacted me," Karen Monahan wrote on Twitter on Saturday night, after her son had posted on Facebook. "If you have anything to say, please say it me [sic] and leave him out of it. No nasty comments to him."



I am so proud of my son for his courage. But this situation impacted me. If you have anything to say, please say it me and leave him out of it. No nasty comments to him https://t.co/UC84loHz1m

Minnesota Public Radio said it had reviewed "more than 100 text and Twitter messages" and reported that Ellison and Karen Monahan had continued texting for months after their breakup. The report noted that there was "no evidence" of the "alleged physical abuse" in the material that was reviewed.