NFL Star Jason Pierre-Paul Shared INCREDIBLY Graphic Photos Of His Shredded Hand To Remind People Of Fireworks Safety
"Looking at these pictures seems unreal and crazy. How your life can change in the blink of an eye." WARNING: It's definitely not for the faint of heart.
Three years ago, while celebrating the 4th of July in Florida, a firework exploded in the hand of football player Jason Pierre-Paul, changing his life forever.
And he doesn't want you to make the same mistake. So on the eve of this year's Independence Day, he posted truly gruesome photos of his injuries on Instagram.
Pierre-Paul, a defensive end in the NFL currently playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, nearly saw his career come to an end after the fireworks incident.
"One of the greatest American traditions in celebrating 4th of July is with fireworks. Unfortunately, tomorrow someone will be injured playing with fireworks," Pierre-Paul continued.
Pierre-Paul, who was playing with the New York Giants at the time of the accident, underwent multiple surgeries and had his right index finger amputated as a result of the explosion.
"We are celebrating the birthday of our great nation. I'm glad to still be alive to show you the outcome of what happened to me," he said on Instagram.
Pierre-Paul ended his PSA by saying, "Please don't feel sorry for me, trust me your boy fine even with missing fingers lol. Be safe out there otherwise, this can be you."
