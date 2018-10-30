Boston Mobster James "Whitey" Bulger Was Found Dead At A West Virginia Prison

Notorious South Boston crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger was found dead in a West Virginia prison on Tuesday, the federal Bureau of Prisons said.

The 89-year-old former Winter Hill Gang leader was moved to the Hazelton federal prison in West Virginia from a prison in Florida in the last 24 hours.

He was "found unresponsive" at 8:20 a.m.

"Life-saving measures were initiated immediately by responding staff. Mr. Bulger was subsequently pronounced dead by the Preston County Medical Examiner. The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified and an investigation has been initiated," the Bureau of Prisons said.

No staff or other inmates were injured.

The circumstances around his dead remain unclear, but the Boston Globe reported "a fellow inmate with Mafia ties is being investigated for the slaying."

"I've seen the tweets but i can't confirm or deny it at this point," Hank Brennan, Bulger's attorney, told BuzzFeed News.

