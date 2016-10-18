BuzzFeed News

Indians Pitcher Forced To Leave ALCS Game After His Finger Starts Bleeding Profusely

Indians Pitcher Forced To Leave ALCS Game After His Finger Starts Bleeding Profusely

Trevor Bauer returned to the field Monday night but left at the bottom of the first inning after his drone-injured pinky began bleeding all over the mound.

By Talal Ansari

Talal Ansari

Posted on October 17, 2016, at 9:55 p.m. ET

There are many ways you can get injured as a professional athlete, but a drone injury is usually not one of them. But for Trevor Bauer, a starting pitcher for the Cleveland Indians, it was, and he had to sit out Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday because of a badly cut pinky finer.

Christopher Katsarov / The Canadian Press via AP

On Sunday, Bauer came to a press conference, with his handmade drone in hand, to tell the press how the sliced pinky came to be.

Press conference of the year? @Indians Gm 3 starter Bauer explaining his drone boo boo https://t.co/R8l6NxElHl @morninglive

"I'm a big nerd," Bauer said at the press conference. "And I like 'Star Wars.' A lot," he continued.

He then went on to explain how the injury happened.

"So I plugged it in, like I've done thousands and thousands of times, and for whatever reason it was sitting like this, I was plugging the battery in and my finger happened to be right here, and for whatever reason these three propellers didn't spin like they were supposed to and this one spun up at max throttle. It never happened to me before. I have no idea why it happened. And my finger just happened to be in the way of the prop and it cut me."

So when Game 3 against the Toronto Blue Jays rolled around Monday, all eyes were on Bauer, and his pinky — his grotesque pinky.

Trevor Bauer is pitching with that pinky 😳 #ALCS #Indians

But something was wrong.

Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images

And then, in the first inning, just after two outs, this happened.

Man, the Saw 8 trailer looks brutal

Bauer was pulled out of the game.

Charlie Riedel / AP

And the internet, as it always does, had their way.

#BauerOutage

Trevor Bauer arriving at Game 4

Terry Francona, the Cleveland Indians general manager, showed a healthy finger of his own.

@JeffPassan @marksantana8 here you go

#TORvsCLE Trevor Bauer trying to give high five right now @BarstoolBigCat @barstoolsports

Pregame. Terry Francona meets with Trevor Bauer

Game 4 is Tuesday, and by the looks of it, Bauer might have more time/blood on his hands.

