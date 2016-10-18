Indians Pitcher Forced To Leave ALCS Game After His Finger Starts Bleeding Profusely
Trevor Bauer returned to the field Monday night but left at the bottom of the first inning after his drone-injured pinky began bleeding all over the mound.
There are many ways you can get injured as a professional athlete, but a drone injury is usually not one of them. But for Trevor Bauer, a starting pitcher for the Cleveland Indians, it was, and he had to sit out Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday because of a badly cut pinky finer.
On Sunday, Bauer came to a press conference, with his handmade drone in hand, to tell the press how the sliced pinky came to be.
"I'm a big nerd," Bauer said at the press conference. "And I like 'Star Wars.' A lot," he continued.
He then went on to explain how the injury happened.
"So I plugged it in, like I've done thousands and thousands of times, and for whatever reason it was sitting like this, I was plugging the battery in and my finger happened to be right here, and for whatever reason these three propellers didn't spin like they were supposed to and this one spun up at max throttle. It never happened to me before. I have no idea why it happened. And my finger just happened to be in the way of the prop and it cut me."
So when Game 3 against the Toronto Blue Jays rolled around Monday, all eyes were on Bauer, and his pinky — his grotesque pinky.
But something was wrong.
And then, in the first inning, just after two outs, this happened.
Bauer was pulled out of the game.
And the internet, as it always does, had their way.
Terry Francona, the Cleveland Indians general manager, showed a healthy finger of his own.
Game 4 is Tuesday, and by the looks of it, Bauer might have more time/blood on his hands.
