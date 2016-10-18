Indians Pitcher Forced To Leave ALCS Game After His Finger Starts Bleeding Profusely

Trevor Bauer returned to the field Monday night but left at the bottom of the first inning after his drone-injured pinky began bleeding all over the mound.

There are many ways you can get injured as a professional athlete, but a drone injury is usually not one of them. But for Trevor Bauer, a starting pitcher for the Cleveland Indians, it was, and he had to sit out Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday because of a badly cut pinky finer.

Press conference of the year? @Indians Gm 3 starter Bauer explaining his drone boo boo https://t.co/R8l6NxElHl @morninglive

On Sunday, Bauer came to a press conference, with his handmade drone in hand, to tell the press how the sliced pinky came to be.

"I'm a big nerd," Bauer said at the press conference. "And I like 'Star Wars.' A lot," he continued.

He then went on to explain how the injury happened.

"So I plugged it in, like I've done thousands and thousands of times, and for whatever reason it was sitting like this, I was plugging the battery in and my finger happened to be right here, and for whatever reason these three propellers didn't spin like they were supposed to and this one spun up at max throttle. It never happened to me before. I have no idea why it happened. And my finger just happened to be in the way of the prop and it cut me."