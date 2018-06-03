A Teacher Who Fed A Puppy To A Turtle In Front Of Students Was Charged With Animal Cruelty

Two weeks later, state officials euthanized the snapping turtle as well.

A junior high school science teacher in Idaho has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly feeding a puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students.

Robert Crosland, a teacher at Preston Junior High School in Eastern Idaho, was charged on Friday with one count of animal cruelty, the Idaho Statesman reported.

If convicted, he could face up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.



The puppy wasn't the only animal to die. Two weeks later, state officials took and euthanized Crosland's snapping turtle, as it is an invasive species in the state of Idaho.

Marc Gee, the superintendent for Preston School District, told the Idaho Statesman the school would release a statement after the actual charges were seen.

In a statement around the time of the alleged incident, the school district called the incident "regrettable" and that it "occurred well after students had been dismissed and was not a part of any school directed program."

Representatives for the school and state attorney general's office didn't immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' requests for comment on Sunday.