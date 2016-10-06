Hundreds Detained In India For Scam Threatening US Citizens About Fake Tax Payments

“There is a lawsuit filed in your name regarding tax evasion or tax fraud,” voice messages left for Americans from call centers allegedly said.

A police official, center, escorts two men outside the court in Thane, India.

Police arrested more than 70 people and booked more than 700 in Mumbai who allegedly called US citizens and pretended to be US tax officials, duping Americans into believing they owed back taxes, The Indian Express reported.

Indian investigators believe the scam was bringing in upwards of $150,000 a day, according to Mumbai police officer Parag Marere, the Associated Press reported.

Police raided nine call centers on Thursday night in Thane, an area on the outskirts of Mumbai.

The Indian Express reported that the US-based victims believed Internal Revenue Service officials were calling them, saying that they would open a tax investigation on the victim if they did did not pay back taxes that ranged from $500 to $60,000, according to a police official.

According to an audio recording of one of the calls, the newspaper reported that employees — who were trained to speak with an American accent — said, “There is a lawsuit filed in your name regarding tax evasion or tax fraud.”