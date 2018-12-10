A High School Football Player Was Charged With Killing A 17-Year-Old Pregnant Cheerleader

A high school football player in Mishawaka, Indiana, has been charged with killing a 17-year-old pregnant classmate after she was found dead in a dumpster over the weekend.

Aaron Trejo, 16, described by police as the baby’s father, was arrested Sunday after the body of Breana Rouhselang was found with knife wounds.



According to charging documents, Breana, who was six months pregnant, was last seen her by her stepmom at 11 p.m. Saturday after she had gone out to talk to Aaron. Unable to find her, the stepmom called police.

While searching the area behind Breana’s house, officers found the teen’s eyeglasses and a “stocking cap” with blood that matched a description of her clothing. Following a trail of blood, they discovered her body concealed in a dumpster behind a nearby business.

In subsequent interviews with Aaron at the police station, the teen allegedly admitted to officers that they had fought about her pregnancy.

“Aaron then explained that Breana waited too long to tell Aaron about the pregnancy to get an abortion,” Detective Gery Mullins of the South Bend Police Department wrote in the affidavit.

When Mullins asked Aaron what he did after that, he allegedly said, “I took action..I took her life.”

The affidavit goes on to state that Aaron stabbed Breana “in the heart with a knife he brought from home because he thought it would kill her quickly,” and that he had been planning the attack for a week.



An autopsy confirmed Breana’s pregnancy, and that she had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Aaron is being held in St. Joseph County Jail after being charged with one count of murder and one count of feticide. He was also ordered to be held without bond and will be tried as an adult.

“Sixteen and above you’re charged as an adult for certain crimes and murder is one of them,” St. Joseph County Deputy Prosecutor Chris Fronk said at a press conference Sunday.