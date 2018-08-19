Rudy Giuliani Said He Doesn't Want Trump To Testify In The Mueller Investigation Because "Truth Isn't Truth"

"This is going to become a bad meme," Meet the Press host Chuck Todd replied.

WATCH: Rudy Giuliani tells Chuck that he doesn’t want President Trump to be caught in a perjury trap by speaking with Special Counsel Robert Mueller. #MTP #IfItsSunday Rudy Giuliani: “Truth isn’t truth" https://t.co/2MsEjrLDZE

President Donald Trump should not be interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller's team because "truth isn't truth," his lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Sunday.

Giuliani appeared on NBC's Meet the Press and made this comment after host Chuck Todd asked about the Trump team's response to Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Giuliani said that he was concerned that President Trump would get "trapped into perjury" in an interview by giving his version of the truth.



"And when you tell me that, you know, he should testify because he’s going to tell the truth and he shouldn’t worry — well, that’s so silly, because it’s somebody’s version of the truth. Not the truth," Giuliani said.

When Todd pointed out that such a claim was absurd, Giuliani doubled down: "Truth isn't truth," he said.

This is the latest of a series of suggestions, regularly offered by President Trump or an associate of Trump's, that objective facts do not exist, as a way to defend the president or the administration.

President Trump himself describes news reports that are critical of him or the administration as "fake news."