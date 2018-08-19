BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Rudy Giuliani Said He Doesn't Want Trump To Testify In The Mueller Investigation Because "Truth Isn't Truth"

politics / trending

Rudy Giuliani Said He Doesn't Want Trump To Testify In The Mueller Investigation Because "Truth Isn't Truth"

"This is going to become a bad meme," Meet the Press host Chuck Todd replied.

By Talal Ansari

Headshot of Talal Ansari

Talal Ansari

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 19, 2018, at 3:52 p.m. ET

WATCH: Rudy Giuliani tells Chuck that he doesn’t want President Trump to be caught in a perjury trap by speaking with Special Counsel Robert Mueller. #MTP #IfItsSunday Rudy Giuliani: “Truth isn’t truth" https://t.co/2MsEjrLDZE
Meet the Press @MeetThePress

WATCH: Rudy Giuliani tells Chuck that he doesn’t want President Trump to be caught in a perjury trap by speaking with Special Counsel Robert Mueller. #MTP #IfItsSunday Rudy Giuliani: “Truth isn’t truth" https://t.co/2MsEjrLDZE

Reply Retweet Favorite

President Donald Trump should not be interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller's team because "truth isn't truth," his lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Sunday.

Giuliani appeared on NBC's Meet the Press and made this comment after host Chuck Todd asked about the Trump team's response to Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Giuliani said that he was concerned that President Trump would get "trapped into perjury" in an interview by giving his version of the truth.

"And when you tell me that, you know, he should testify because he’s going to tell the truth and he shouldn’t worry — well, that’s so silly, because it’s somebody’s version of the truth. Not the truth," Giuliani said.

When Todd pointed out that such a claim was absurd, Giuliani doubled down: "Truth isn't truth," he said.

This is the latest of a series of suggestions, regularly offered by President Trump or an associate of Trump's, that objective facts do not exist, as a way to defend the president or the administration.

President Trump himself describes news reports that are critical of him or the administration as "fake news."

Some members of the media are very Angry at the Fake Story in the New York Times. They actually called to complain and apologize - a big step forward. From the day I announced, the Times has been Fake News, and with their disgusting new Board Member, it will only get worse!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Some members of the media are very Angry at the Fake Story in the New York Times. They actually called to complain and apologize - a big step forward. From the day I announced, the Times has been Fake News, and with their disgusting new Board Member, it will only get worse!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Just last month, speaking at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Convention in Kansas City, President Trump told the group: "Just stick with us. Don’t believe the crap you see from these people — the fake news."

ADVERTISEMENT
Pres. Trump says "this is the time" for tariffs: "This country is doing better than it's ever done before, economically...It's all working out. Just remember: what you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening." https://t.co/RHXmN2iULc https://t.co/DAcUlBvEaW
ABC News @ABC

Pres. Trump says "this is the time" for tariffs: "This country is doing better than it's ever done before, economically...It's all working out. Just remember: what you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening." https://t.co/RHXmN2iULc https://t.co/DAcUlBvEaW

Reply Retweet Favorite

"What you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening,” Trump said.

Veteran CBS reporter Lesley Stahl has said that president-elect Trump in 2016 told her off camera that his attacks on the media were designed to put doubt in the minds of his supporters, when and if negative stories about him or his administration are published. Stahl recounted the event at a journalism award event in May.

"I said, 'You know, this is getting tired. Why are you doing it over and over? It's boring and it's time to end that. You know, you've won ... Why do you keep hammering at this?'" Stahl recounted telling Trump at the time.

"And he said: 'You know why I do it? I do it to discredit you all and demean you all so that when you write negative stories about me no one will believe you.'"

Soon after President Trump's inauguration in 2017, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer insisted that there had been a record-breaking turnout, despite photographs proving otherwise. At the time, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway told Todd that Spicer was simply providing the public with "alternative facts."

"Wait a minute. Alternative facts? Alternative facts are not facts. They're falsehoods," Todd responded to Conway in January 2017.

WATCH: @KellyannePolls says yesterday's Spicer statement featured "alternative facts" via @MeetThePress
Axios @axios

WATCH: @KellyannePolls says yesterday's Spicer statement featured "alternative facts" via @MeetThePress

Reply Retweet Favorite


ADVERTISEMENT