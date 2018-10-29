BuzzFeed News

Fox News Is Now Saying, Without Evidence, That The Migrant Caravan Might Spread "Diseases"

“We have diseases in this country we haven't had for decades.”

By Talal Ansari

Posted on October 29, 2018, at 1:40 p.m. ET

Without providing any proof, Fox News hosts have insinuated on at least two occasions that the migrant caravan of thousands of people traveling from Central America to the United States may be carrying "diseases."

The remarks are part of several pieces of unverified misinformation spreading about the caravan.

“It's a health issue too because we don't know what people have coming in here,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham said on her show on Tuesday, October 23. “We have diseases in this country we haven't had for decades,” she continued.

And during a segment on the caravan on Monday morning — while discussing what percentage of the migrants, who are seeking asylum in America, may be engaged in “narco-trafficking” — co-host Brian Kilmeade of Fox and Friends interjected and asked, "What about diseases?"

“There’s a reason why you can’t bring your kid to school unless he’s inoculated,” Kilmeade continued before talking about how much US taxpayers give to “social programs.”

“Is it too much to say we just can't have countries, entire populations, come in here without being looked at as hard-hearted?” Kilmeade said.

Brian Kilmeade says there’s “entire populations coming in here” bringing “diseases,” and keeping them out is “part of the reason why America’s America.” (h/t @gabrielsherman) https://t.co/o4cjcMdrsE
Brian Kilmeade says there’s “entire populations coming in here” bringing “diseases,” and keeping them out is “part of the reason why America’s America.” (h/t @gabrielsherman) https://t.co/o4cjcMdrsE

Two days after Inghram's comments on diseases, far-right news outlet Breitbart amplified the topic on its daily satellite radio show, running an article on its website entitled, "Medical Expert: Migrant Caravan Could Pose Public Health Threat."

The mention of diseases comes after numerous incorrect, unsubstantiated or flat-out false claims and conspiracies about the caravan have appeared in recent weeks.

A representative for Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Oct. 22, President Trump had tweeted that “Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in,” the around 7,000 person caravan, two-thirds of which are thought to be women and children.

Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States. Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in. I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy. Must change laws!
Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States. Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in. I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy. Must change laws!

"Take your camera, go into the middle [of the caravan], and search. You're going to find MS-13; you're going to find Middle Eastern [sic]; you're going to find everything," the president later told reporters.

When pressed on his comments the following day, President Trump would later say that there was “no proof” that “Middle Easterners” were part of the group.

"There's no proof of anything. There’s no proof of anything," he said in the Oval Office, but later added, "But there very well could be."

Last week, Fox & Friends cohost Pete Hegseth brought up the unfounded claims about members of ISIS hiding in the caravan.

Here's Pete Hegseth of Fox &amp; Friends claiming today that ISIS operatives were trying to join the caravan despite admitting that it hasn't been verified. But he added, "even one ISIS...even one poison pill is too many in a caravan like that. https://t.co/mN7M97i5hm
Here's Pete Hegseth of Fox &amp; Friends claiming today that ISIS operatives were trying to join the caravan despite admitting that it hasn't been verified. But he added, "even one ISIS...even one poison pill is too many in a caravan like that. https://t.co/mN7M97i5hm

Another notable and unfounded conspiracy is the claim that the caravan has been funded by George Soros, and/or the Democrats and even the United Nations.

As the caravan slowly makes its way to the US border, the Pentagon is reported planning to send troops to the US border with Mexico — a claim the president has made on several occasions.

