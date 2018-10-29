Fox News Is Now Saying, Without Evidence, That The Migrant Caravan Might Spread "Diseases"

Without providing any proof, Fox News hosts have insinuated on at least two occasions that the migrant caravan of thousands of people traveling from Central America to the United States may be carrying "diseases."



The remarks are part of several pieces of unverified misinformation spreading about the caravan.

“It's a health issue too because we don't know what people have coming in here,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham said on her show on Tuesday, October 23. “We have diseases in this country we haven't had for decades,” she continued.

And during a segment on the caravan on Monday morning — while discussing what percentage of the migrants, who are seeking asylum in America, may be engaged in “narco-trafficking” — co-host Brian Kilmeade of Fox and Friends interjected and asked, "What about diseases?"

“There’s a reason why you can’t bring your kid to school unless he’s inoculated,” Kilmeade continued before talking about how much US taxpayers give to “social programs.”

“Is it too much to say we just can't have countries, entire populations, come in here without being looked at as hard-hearted?” Kilmeade said.