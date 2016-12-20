Four More Former Officials Charged In Fallout From The Flint Water Crisis

The officials were charged with felonies Tuesday, bringing the total number of state and local officials charged to 13.

The ongoing investigation into Flint's water crisis by the Michigan Attorney General's Office resulted in new criminal charges against four former officials.

Michigan AG Bill Schuette announced on Tuesday that two former state-appointed emergency managers, Gerald Ambrose and Darnell Earley, will face two felony charges. Each charge can lead up to 20-years in prison. Former Flint Public Works Director, Howard Croft, and his junior, Daugherty Johnson, a utilities administrator, will also face the same felony charges: false pretenses and conspiracy to commit false pretenses. In addition, Ambrose and Earley were also charged with willful neglect of duty and misconduct in office.

"The crisis in Flint was a casualty of arrogance, disdain and a failure of management. An absence of accountability. We will proceed to deliver justice and hold those accountable who broke the law," Schuette said at today's press conference.

The state's emergency managers, according to the AG's Office, colluded with the two Flint public works officials to enter a contract for getting water from the Flint River, knowing that the city’s water treatment plant couldn’t make it safe to drink, the Detroit Fress Press reported. Even after the emergency managers were advised to switch back to Detroit's water supply, they did not, the Attorney General's office alleges.

