Former School Officer Is Pushing Back Against People Criticizing His Actions During The Parkland Shooting

"However, the allegations that Mr. Peterson was a coward and that his performance, under the circumstances, failed to meet the standards of police officers are patently untrue," reads a letter from the former school resource officer's lawyer.

After President Trump said he lacked "courage," and his own boss said his inaction had made him "sick to [his] stomach," Broward Country Deputy Scot Peterson — the resource officer at the Florida school where a shooter killed 17 people this month — has released his own version of events in a letter on Monday.

A letter released by Peterson's attorney and addressed to the "South Florida Community & the American Public" states that the former officer "is confident that his actions on that day were appropriate under the circumstances" and that video and eyewitness testimony "will exonerate him of any sub-par performance."

After viewing security footage from the school last Thursday, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Peterson was armed and in uniform but never went in to confront Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people on Feb. 14 during a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

"Devastated. Sick to my stomach. There are no words," Israel said at a press conference announcing Peterson's suspension and subsequent resignation last week.



"When it came time to get in there and do something, he didn’t have the courage or something happened. But he certainly did a poor job. There’s no question about that," President Trump told reporters last week. "That’s a case where somebody was outside, they’re trained, they didn’t act properly or under pressure or they were a coward. It was a real shock to the police department."



In a meeting with governors on Monday, Trump continued to criticize deputies, reportedly saying, "The way they performed was really a disgrace."



The president added that he would have run into the school without a gun during the shooting.

"You don't know until you test it, but I think, I really believe I'd run in there, even if I didn't have a weapon, and I think most of the people in this room would have done that too," the president said.