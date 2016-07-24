Trump Supporter And Retired General Shares Anti-Semitic Post

Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn retweeted an anonymous account that often posts racist comments, adding that the "Democratic machine" is corrupt.

Michael Flynn, a retired US General and supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, sparked controversy Sunday when he retweeted an anti-semitic post.

"CNN implicated. The USSR is to blame! Not anymore, Jews. Not anymore,” read the tweet.

Flynn took the tweet down two hours later and issued an apology.

Clinton campaign manager on DNC leak: Experts say "Russians are releasing these emails" to help Trump #CNNSOTU https://t.co/GwJhloosPs

The original tweet by @30PiecesofAG_ — an anonymous Twitter account that appear to support Trump, posts racists tweets, and often bashes Democrats — showed a brief video clip of Hillary Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook speaking with CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday.

In the clip, Mook raised questions about the timing of the hacked Democratic National Convention emails and alleged “Russian state-actors” were releasing the emails to help Trump’s campaign.

“I don’t think it’s coincidental that these emails were released on the eve of our convention here," Mook said, adding that Trump made changes to his platform that are pro-Russian.