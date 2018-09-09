Florence Has Become A Hurricane And Is Taking Aim At The US East Coast

Florence, a tropical storm growing in the Atlantic Ocean, has become a Category 1 hurricane, and is traveling westward with North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia in its path, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.

According to NHC reports, Hurricane Florence is "forecast to rapidly intensify" by Monday and continue its path westward, threatening to hit the US as a major hurricane.

The most recent projections show the storm traveling over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean at 6 mph, skirting Bermuda and the Bahamas on Tuesday, and possibly making landfall sometime on Thursday.



The latest airplane data shows that Florence currently has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

Though conditions could change through the week, both Carolinas and Virginia have already declared a state of emergency.



"We are preparing for the worst, and of course hoping for the best,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said.

