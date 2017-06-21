The attacker was identified as Amor Ftouhi, a Canadian who entered the US on June 16 before arriving at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan, officials said.

A police officer was stabbed in the neck at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan, on Wednesday and is being investigating as an act of terrorism, authorities said.

The attacker was identified as Amor Ftouhi, a Canadian who is about 50 years old, and who entered the US legally on June 16 near Lake Champlain, New York, FBI Special Agent David Gelios told reporters.

Gelious said Ftouhi entered Flint's airport with two bags, spent time at a restaurant and later, in a restroom, where he left both bags.

"He dropped both bags, came out, and pulled out a knife, yelled 'Allahu Akbar,' and stabbed Lieutenant Neville in the neck," Gelios said.

The injured officer, identified as Lt. Jeff Neville, was taken to the hospital. He was initially described as being in a critical condition, but his condition was upgraded to stable since he underwent surgery, according to Michigan State Police.

Gelios said a federal complaint has been filed against Ftouhi for violence at an international airport, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. Gelios also said that Ftouhi "made a statement, something like, 'You continue to kill people in Syria and Iraq, we are all going to die."

Authorities also have no information to suggest a "wider plot," Gelious said, but he added that "it's certainly very, very early in the investigation."

The entire incident occurred in a portion of the airport before security checkpoint and screening, he added.



Ftouhi attempted to buy a gun while in the US, but was unsuccessful. He later bought a knife, authorities said.