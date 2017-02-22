The First Somali-American State Lawmaker Has A Message For Donald Trump

MINNEAPOLIS — On the night Donald Trump was elected president, Ilhan Omar became the United States' first Somali-American state lawmaker. It was a bittersweet win for the Minneapolis-based community activist — a Muslim American, a Somali, and a refugee.

“A lot of people are drowning in the despair of what that means,” Omar said of President Trump's win from her office overlooking a block that has two bars, a halal grocery store, and Somalis walking among students from the University of Minnesota.

In late January, President Trump signed a controversial executive order that shut down the US refugee program entirely and halted immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries — setting off chaos at airports around the world.

The American Civil Liberties Union and attorneys general around the nation challenged the order in court, and it was eventually blocked by a federal appeals court. The administration has said it will issue a new order that officials believe will withstand legal scrutiny.

Omar says her role in pushing back against the immigration ban is focusing on her constituents. She constantly addresses the concerns of her constituents, many of them Somali-Americans residing in the Cedar-Riverside area of Minneapolis — a part of Omar’s district that is sometimes referred to as “Little Mogadishu” for its high concentration of Somali residents.

“We don't need to think of ourselves as people who will submit, or tune out, because all of this is painful,” Omar said of the president’s rhetoric. “We won't surrender, we won't hide, and we will continue to push forth.”

The road that led Omar to her victory — and, soon after, made her a symbol of resistance to the president’s immigration ban — has stretched back over two decades.



Omar and her family fled Somalia’s civil war. The Utanga refugee camp outside Mombasa, Kenya, became her home for four years. She, along with her family, was granted refugee status, arriving in the US in 1995 at the age of 12. That year saw 134,100 refugees resettled into the country, one of the highest on record.

At first, Omar was able to only speak Somali, but within a few years she was able to translate news in real time into English for her grandfather. Since then, Omar has become a mother of three, a community organizer, an educator, a graduate with a degree in business administration, political science, and international studies — and now a voice representing the Somali community and protesting the policies of the president of the United States.

In a primary held last August, Omar upset a 44-year incumbent — a Democrat who served 22 terms in Minnesota’s legislature, the longest in state history. In November, she easily won her seat with 80% of the vote in her district.