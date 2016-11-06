Final Trump Campaign Ad Criticized As Having Anti-Semitic Tones

“Whether intentional or not, the images and rhetoric in this ad touch on subjects that anti-Semites have used for ages,” the Anti-Defamation League said.

Donald Trump’s final two-minute campaign advertisement about “the establishment” is being criticized as having with anti-semitic overtones because of its depiction of prominent Jewish Americans.

The ad, which was released on Friday, uses audio from an already heavily criticized speech made by the Republican presidential candidate in West Palm Beach in October.

In the ad, as Trump says, “For those who control the levers of power in Washington...,” a photo of billionaire George Soros appears. Soros is Jewish and is a regular political contributor of the causes that heavily lean towards Democratic party.

The ad continues, “...and for the global special interests,” a photo of Janet Yellen, chairwoman of the Federal Reserve is shown. Yellen is also Jewish.

Later, the ad also shows Lloyd Blankfein, CEO of Goldman Sachs, who is also Jewish.

The ad takes aim at the Clintons, implying that they are part of what could be called a conspiracy, a “global power structure that has robbed the working class,” Trump says in the ad.

The ad also shows President Obama, world leaders, the Senate, the United Nations and depictions of Mexican and Chinese workers that the candidate says have taken US jobs.

The ad also blames “the establishment” for “disastrous trade deals, massive illegals immigration and economic and foreign policies that have bled our country cry.”



In a statement on Sunday, Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a nonprofit civil rights organization dedicated to fighting anti-semitism, said plainly, This needs to stop.”

