Here Is The Misinformation Going Around About The Texas Church Shooting

A gunman opened fire at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. No, Sam Hyde was not the shooter.

Rep. Vicente González just repeated the well-known 4chan hoax that the shooter's name was Sam Hyde. That name is ci… https://t.co/o9N3WwcMuS

"It was reported to me that he's actually not from this community. Apparently his name was released as Sam Hyde, that was the name I was given," González said on CNN on Sunday afternoon.

Time and time again, after numerous mass shootings in the US, it is widely circulated on social media that prankster and comedian Sam Hyde is the alleged shooter — he is not.

It is unclear how González heard that Hyde was the alleged shooter, but a barrage of social media posts, often originating from users of 4chan, often flood Twitter naming Hyde as the shooter.

So pervasive is the hoax that a history of Hyde as being named as a mass shooter was written by BuzzFeed News last year.