"Disgraceful": Republicans Are Blasting President Trump's Defense Of Russian Election Interference

Democrats also had sharp words for the president following a press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Senators called President Trump a "disgrace" following his first summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where the president publicly cast doubt on the findings of his country's own intelligence agencies, who say Russia interfered with the 2016 presidential election.

"I have President Putin; he just said it’s not Russia. I don’t see any reason why it would be,” Trump said, after being given multiple opportunities to agree with the conclusions of US intelligence agencies or condemn Russia's alleged meddling in domestic elections.

Instead Trump said, "President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today.”

Trump's comments on Monday were just days after 12 Russian agents were indicted for meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Sen. John McCain said it was "one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory," calling the summit "a tragic mistake."

Some Republicans in Congress were also confused by the missed opportunity to confront Putin and others questioned Trump's trust in the Russian president over his own agencies.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, wrote that the "American people deserve the truth," and that to disregard the country's intelligence agencies was a "disservice" to those people who serve. "It's time to wake up & face reality. #Putin is not our friend; he's an enemy to our freedom."