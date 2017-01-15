People Dragged Conservative Laura Ingraham For This Weird Tweet Of A Liquor Bottle

This is Laura Ingraham. She's a firebrand conservative radio commentator and was rumored to be under consideration to serve as Donald Trump's White House press secretary.

On Saturday, she tweeted this photo of an empty bottle on a New York City street and blamed Mayor Bill de Blasio.

She appears to have crouched down to the ground to take a photo of a small bottle of brandy on a very clean street (by New York City standards).