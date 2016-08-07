The US Basketball Teams Are Staying On A Cruise Ship During The Olympics

The US men’s and women’s basketball teams are spending their time at the Rio Olympics not in the athletes' village, but on a luxury cruise ship.

​Although the vast majority of athletes stay in the Olympics village, NBA stars cite their popularity and fame as a primary reason for the seclusion and separate accommodations.

Since 1992, the US basketball teams have passed on the Olympic village in exchange for more stylish and comfortable places to call home.

#IOCLuxuryLodging. Putting together a shower curtain so we can shower and not flood the place.

When a reporter mentioned the disparity of accommodations to NBA star Carmelo Anthony, who is staying on the ship, Anthony said he tries not to “compare the two situations.”

​”​The Olympic village has always been something that we, as players, look forward to going to. We look forward to being there. We look forward to having that experience. But for us and them guys, it’s just two different experiences​,” Anthony said, according to USA Today. ​

“It’s not so much about us being and staying on a boat. It’s just like we would be staying in a hotel. It’s the same thing. It’s not like we’re cruising around. We’re docked. We have the same amenities as if we’re staying in a hotel, so I don’t really see what the [discussion is about]. The beds are not big. The rooms are small. There’s some disadvantages to staying on the ship.”

​The US team previously stayed on a cruise ship for the 2004 Summer Olympic games in Athens, Greece.

At the time, Anthony didn't seem to like the ship too much, telling reporters, "We was stuck on a boat" and that he "...didn't have a chance to interact with nobody."

That year the team received a bronze medal, the second time in Olympic history for a team that usually wins gold.