The Man Who Killed His Pregnant Wife And Two Daughters Has Been Sentenced To Life In Prison

A Colorado man who publicly pleaded for the safe return of his wife and children on TV after they disappeared has been sentenced to three life sentences in prison for their deaths Monday.

Christopher Watts, 33, pleaded guilty to murder in November in a deal with prosecutors to avoid the death penalty for killing his wife, 34-year-old Shanann Watts, and their two daughters, 3-year-old Celeste and 4-year-old Bella.

Watts also pleaded guilty at the time to unlawful termination of a pregnancy, as Shanann was pregnant with a boy when she was killed.

In the courtroom, Watts hung his head as his former father-in-law Frank Rzucek spoke before his sentencing.

“You may have taken their bodies from me but you will never take the love they had for me,” Rzucek said, occasionally crying.