Muslim Civil Rights Groups Are Worried The White House Wants To Shut Them Down

Members of the Yemeni community and others on the steps of Brooklyn's Borough Hall protest President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Leading Muslim advocacy groups are preemptively trying to insulate themselves from anticipated attacks that they are connected with the Muslim Brotherhood after reports that White House advisers are discussing designating the brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization.

Well-funded anti-Muslim groups in the US like the Center for Security Policy and ACT for America — once fringe elements of the conservative movement that now have a central place within the executive branch — have contended for years that large and prominent American Muslim organizations like the Council on American-Islamic Relations, (CAIR), the Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC), and the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) are all fronts for, or have been heavily infiltrated by, the Muslim Brotherhood.

Those groups all told BuzzFeed News they are not connected to the brotherhood — and added it was absurd they are once again in a position where they have to defend against those charges.

“This initiative is about domestic control of Muslim groups. You can simply call it Muslim ban 2.0,” said Corey Saylor, director of the Department to Monitor and Combat Islamophobia at the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

“The Muslim Brotherhood affects CAIR the way a dust storm on Mars impacts the weather in Washington, DC,” Saylor said.

“Not just CAIR, but every Muslim organization in this country has been subjected to extreme vetting, under Bush and Obama, over the last 16 years,” Saylor said. “Every rock has been turned over multiple times, so if Trump comes after Muslim groups now, it will be a witch hunt.”

Initial reports indicated the designation could be an executive order that comes as early as next week, but has been postponed due to opposition from the State Department and the National Security Council, in addition to the fallout from the bungled executive order banning refugees, the New York Times reported. Reports indicate the designation could be an executive order that comes as early as next week. The reported discussions come after a recently leaked CIA memo from Jan. 31 that says the Muslim Brotherhood “rejected violence as a matter of official policy and opposed al-Qa’ida and ISIS,” and that any such designation “may fuel extremism.”

The primary concern within American Muslim organizations is that if the Muslim Brotherhood is declared a terrorist organization, any group accused of being linked to it could effectively be shut down without judicial review.

Wadie Said, a professor of law at the University of South Carolina who has written a book on terrorism prosecutions, said the foreign terrorist designation process needs to satisfy three categories.

“The Secretary of State, in consultation with Treasury Department and possibly Homeland Security, makes a determination that a group is, A, foreign, B, engaged in terrorist activity, and C, that terrorist activity affects the security of US nationals or US national security,” Said said, adding that the last factor encompasses a great deal of activity. “The finding behind a designation is not reviewable, and therefore those accused of it cannot adequately challenge it.”

Any insinuation that MPAC is connected to the brotherhood is “completely baseless,” said Rabiah Ahmed, the group’s communications director. “I think that especially in the age of fake news this is concerning, even though these conspiracy theories have been in existence for years now.

“It does stem from those on the fringe,” Ahmed said. “Even though these people are no longer on the fringes, and are now in positions of power and influence, the reality behind these claims is still that they are not true."