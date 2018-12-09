Snow, sleet, and ice wreaked havoc in the southeastern US as canceled flights and power outages continued to mount. The National Weather Service has predicted that up to 12 inches of snow could fall in parts of Virginia and North Carolina on Sunday into Sunday evening.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper have already declared states of emergency in their respective states because of Winter Storm Diego.

"This storm comes at a time of year when North Carolinians are usually hearing carols about snow, not actually seeing it. But this time, the real thing is headed our way and North Carolina is getting prepared,” Cooper said in a statement on Friday. “A winter storm’s not a Christmas carol snow. It’s serious, and you need to take steps now to get your family ready.”

The heaviest snowfall is expected in the southern Appalachians according to AccuWeather meteorologist, where snowfall totals of 12–18 inches are expected.



By midday Sunday, more than 300,000 residents of North Carolina and Virginia were without power. Duke Energy has said that it expects 500,000 power outages or more for homes and businesses in the Carolinas alone.

On Saturday, American Airlines proactively canceled more than 1,000 Sunday flights, with many of those originating or arriving in Charlotte, North Carolina.

