.@SFPD is shutting off Sansome Street between California and Clay and evacuating Financial District office buildings due to a bomb threat in the area. Bomb squad enroute.

An emailed bomb threat demanding a ransom payment in bitcoin has hit schools, businesses, government facilities, and other locations all across the US, causing widespread panic and evacuations from coast to coast.

The threat is not considered to be credible.

"We're working a number of bomb threat calls in OKC. There have been similar threats called into several locations around the country. No credible threat found at this point," tweeted the Oklahoma City Police Department.

New York's counterterrorism force also said multiple locations in the city had received the email. "These threats are also being reported to other locations nationwide & are NOT considered credible at this time," the agency tweeted.



"At this time, it appears that these threats are meant to cause disruption and/or obtain money," the New York Police Department said. "We’ll respond to each call regarding these emails to conduct a search, but we wanted to share this information so the credibility of these threats can be assessed as likely NOT CREDIBLE."



The emails appeared to be similar in nature with slight variations. In some, the subject line read, "Think twice"; in others: "Use your time wisely."

The body of the emails also appeared to have slight variations but the same general threat and demand.



"Hello. There is an explosive device (Tetryl) in the building where your company is conducted," began one email.

