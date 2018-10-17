A group of black senior citizens was ordered off a bus that was taking them to vote after the county clerk called the senior center from where they were departing, prompting claims of voter intimidation.

"Voter suppression is real, y'all, and it happened to us today in Louisville, Georgia, in Jefferson County," Black Voters Matter Fund, the nonprofit that organized the bus ride, wrote on Facebook on Monday.



Dozens of elderly black voters in Jefferson County boarded the bus, ready to go cast ballots during early voting, only to be told by the director of the senior center that they had to disembark.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that a Jefferson County’s administrator considered the trip a "political activity," which isn't allowed at county-sponsored events. The bus ride was considered county-sponsored because it originated from a county-run senior center.

According to County Administrator Adam Brett, the event was a "political activity" because a Jefferson County Democratic Party member helped organize the event.



"Jefferson County administration felt uncomfortable with allowing senior center patrons to leave the facility in a bus with an unknown third party," Brett said in a statement to the paper. "No seniors at the Jefferson County senior center were denied their right to vote," he added.

Officials from the senior center and Jefferson County, which has a population of just over 15,000 — 52% of whom are black — did not respond to a request for comment.