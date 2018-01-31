A Muslim Group That Was Denied A Permit For A Mosque Amid Protests Will Get A Second Chance

The New Jersey city of Bayonne has agreed to pay the Muslim group $400,000 and to revisit the permit application.

A home in Bayonne, New Jersey, with signs against the proposed Muslim community center.

The city of Bayonne in New Jersey has reached a $400,000 settlement with a Muslim group that was denied a permit to build a mosque in the city amid racially charged protests.

The city and the group, Bayonne Muslims, filed the agreement in US District Court on Wednesday, bringing an end to the federal lawsuit that alleged anti-Muslim bias, noting that city officials had previously granted similar requests for Christian churches.



The Justice Department also opened an investigation into the city's decision.



As part of the agreement, the Bayonne Zoning Board will also revisit the application that was previously denied.



Abdul Hamid Butt, the president of Bayonne Muslims, said in a statement that he was pleased with the agreement.

"We are so grateful for the support of so many of our fellow Bayonne residents through this long struggle and we commend the city of Bayonne for moving now to correct the wrong that was done to Bayonne’s Muslims," he said. "We are confident our application, considered on its merits, will be approved and we look forward to welcoming Bayonne residents of all faiths to the City’s first mosque."