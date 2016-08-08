Bangladeshi Man Punched On The Street As Alleged Assailant Says "Fuck Indians"

The man's lawyer is now calling for the district attorney to classify the incident as a hate crime.

The lawyer for a Bangladeshi-American man released surveillance footage Monday showing his client being punched apparently unprovoked on a New York City street by an assailant who allegedly said "fuck Indians" during the incident.

The lawyer, Ali Najmi, at a news conference also called on the Queens County District Attorney to prosecute the May attack on Gazi Rahman as a hate crime.



"We need to make sure people who commit hate crimes are held accountable," Najmi told BuzzFeed News.



Rahman, his lawyer told BuzzFeed News, was attacked by a "random stranger" who was later identified by authorities as Christopher Porr. Najmi said that witnesses who have filed affidavits heard the assailant say "fuck Indians" during the incident.

“Blood started oozing out profusely and I starting shouting at the man to stop, he started using profanity like “Fuck Indians,” one witness, Glen Rozado, said in a notarized statement Najmi sent to BuzzFeed News.

Both Porr and Rahman were charged with one misdemeanor count of assault with intent to cause physical injury and second-degree harassment, a violation. The Queens District Attorney; Porr; and the Legal Aid Society, which is representing Porr, did not immediately return requests for comment.

On Porr's Facebook page, he has shared Donald Trump's comments from 1988 about running for president, and memes and articles that are anti-immigrant, one specially against Muslim immigrants.

Najmi provided BuzzFeed News with NYPD surveillance video that he said shows the attack was unprovoked.