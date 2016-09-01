Man Arrested In Death Of Bangladeshi-American Woman In Queens

The NYPD says the man arrested confessed to attempting to rob the 60-year-old Bangladeshi immigrant.

"Someone just killed me!" Last words of Nazma Khanam, spoken to her husband. Killer at-large; motive unknown.

A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged on Sunday over the murder of a 60-year-old Bangladeshi woman who was stabbed and later died of her injuries in the Jamaica Hills part of Queens in New York City on Wednesday night, just blocks from her home.

The NYPD said in a statement that officers had charged Yonatan Galvez-Marin, 22, with second-degree murder, robbery in the first-degree, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Local TV station ABC7 reported that Galvez-Marin confessed to trying to rob Nazma Khanam "and in the process of doing so, he stabbed her and ran away."

After numerous attacks on their community this year, many Bangladeshi members in Queens suspected the attacked was a hate crime and not a robbery attempt.

Police also say that Galvez-Marin lives on the same street where the murder occurred.

Khaman was walking home with her husband — who was trailing behind her — when she was stabbed in the torso.



WABC-TV reported that surveillance video showed Khanam walking with bags. A second video released by police showed a man walking away from the scene carrying what appeared to be a bag. The actual attack was not caught on surveillance camera.